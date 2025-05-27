The Weird-Looking Seafood You Should Definitely Try At Least Once

Some folks in the U.S. know the invasive freshwater predator Channa argus as the "Frankenfish," which admittedly doesn't sound like a seafood item you should eat. More commonly called the Northern Snakehead, it's part of the taxonomic family Channidae and is just one of the dozens of snakehead species that exist in the world. True to its nickname, the Frankenfish looks like something Mother Nature invented while in her mad scientist phase. It has python-like patterns on its scales, a flat pointy head with beady eyes, sharp teeth, and a slender body that can reach somewhere between 3 and 5 feet long. As a bonus, it breathes air and boasts a coating of slime that helps it move across land, where it can live for days at a time.

Weirdness notwithstanding, snakeheads have earned a reputation for tastiness. Their mild, flaky meat can be a bit sweet. Sometimes likened to catfish or halibut, these aquatic oddities absorb seasonings well, making them great candidates for a number of delicious fish dishes. For instance, you can turn them into taco filling or use them in a classic fish and chips recipe. Those who want a spicier meal could incorporate the meat in a coconut curry or marinate it in a mixture like buttermilk hot sauce. No matter how you slice it, you should try this seafood.