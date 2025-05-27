The Weird-Looking Seafood You Should Definitely Try At Least Once
Some folks in the U.S. know the invasive freshwater predator Channa argus as the "Frankenfish," which admittedly doesn't sound like a seafood item you should eat. More commonly called the Northern Snakehead, it's part of the taxonomic family Channidae and is just one of the dozens of snakehead species that exist in the world. True to its nickname, the Frankenfish looks like something Mother Nature invented while in her mad scientist phase. It has python-like patterns on its scales, a flat pointy head with beady eyes, sharp teeth, and a slender body that can reach somewhere between 3 and 5 feet long. As a bonus, it breathes air and boasts a coating of slime that helps it move across land, where it can live for days at a time.
Weirdness notwithstanding, snakeheads have earned a reputation for tastiness. Their mild, flaky meat can be a bit sweet. Sometimes likened to catfish or halibut, these aquatic oddities absorb seasonings well, making them great candidates for a number of delicious fish dishes. For instance, you can turn them into taco filling or use them in a classic fish and chips recipe. Those who want a spicier meal could incorporate the meat in a coconut curry or marinate it in a mixture like buttermilk hot sauce. No matter how you slice it, you should try this seafood.
Wildlife officials want people to eat snakeheads
The aforementioned Frankenfish is among at least three invasive Channidae species in the U.S. The other two, striped snakeheads (Channa striata) and bullseye snakeheads (Channa marulius), also taste mild — and somewhat sweet in the case of Channa striata. So you could probably prepare them in similar ways. Depending on the kind, you'll find them in such states as New York, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Hawaii. Unfortunately, while an invasion of tasty seafood might sound like a net positive, these animals can majorly disrupt local ecosystems.
Northern snakeheads, for instance, devour fish and will even target reptiles, mammals, birds, and other fauna. Wildlife officials have made it clear that people should eliminate these interlopers. However, instead of grabbing a pitchfork to hunt them like Frankenstein's monster, folks may want to get a fish fork and eat them.
Some government and environmental organizations have shared ways to cook snakeheads. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources published instructions for making fish nuggets. Likewise, the Maryland Conservation Association posted a recipe for spicy grilled snakehead with ginger and garlic. Various restaurants have aided the effort as well. For instance, the Chesapeake Oyster Co. — also located in the Old Line State — made a splash by serving chicken fried snakeheads. In Washington, D.C., a dual tavern and market called Ivy City Smokehouse offers the fish on a seasonal basis and sells them whole on ice. So if an eatery in your area makes Frankenfish dishes, there's an environmentally friendly reason to order them.