Why Ballpark Hot Dogs Taste Better Than Homemade

When you're seated at the stadium of your favorite baseball team, indulging in a fresh-off-the-burner hot dog topped with all of the best ingredients, including ketchup, mustard, hot dog relish, onions, and more, you may think to yourself, "Why is this so much better than the ones I make at home?" It may look the same but, for some reason, it has a juiciness and texture that seems unattainable in your kitchen. So what's the deal?

Well, aside from the upgraded vibe that being in a stadium offers, ballpark hot dogs are typically either grilled or steamed. Grilling hot dogs gives them a visible char, which not only boosts the exterior of the dog with a bit of crispiness but also helps lock in moisture.

As for steaming, this method is known to provide dogs with an even cook and prevent dryness. Some stadiums even steam their buns, which offers a sturdier vehicle for toppings and keeps more wet additions from making the bun soggy.

There's also the aspect of quality. While you may be trying to get a deal when you go shopping for hot dogs at your local store, stadiums take pride in providing attendees with the absolute best selection of food.