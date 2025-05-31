One Of Florida's Best BBQ Spots Sold Out For Nearly 10 Years Straight

Florida may not be one of the states that make up America's barbecue belt (that honor goes to places like Missouri, Kentucky, and Alabama, among others), but it's still home to some excellent meat-focused establishments. Case in point: Smokin' D's BBQ in St. Augustine. This smokehouse, founded by Daryl Perritt, has been serving up smoked meats, sandwiches, and sides since the mid 2000s. It's one of the top eateries in St. Augustine according to Tripadvisor, and even in its first decade of operation, it was in very high demand.

On the business' opening day, Perritt sold out of inventory within 45 minutes, and this set a daily precedent that continued for nearly 10 years. Perritt points to traditional cooking methods as the reason for his food's high quality and, presumably, the smokehouse's success. He told The St. Augustine Record in 2015, "For millions of years we've been eating meat cooked over wood, slowly, but for some reason everybody wants to change that. Just do the hard work. Do it the way it was originally done and it will be fine."

Today, some of Smokin' D's offerings include lunch and dinner platters, family meal specials, and smoked sandwiches piled high with either pork, turkey, or beef. Customers can also snag a BBQ Bucket (or "The BBQ Parfait"), which features a layer of smoked beans, a layer of Southern yellow rice, and a choice of meat.