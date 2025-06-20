This Creamy Addition Seriously Upgrades Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce

Sweet Baby Ray's is a popular choice for barbecue fans. Yet, many people prefer homemade sauce to store-bought. If you lack the time and patience to craft your own from scratch, you can reach a middle ground by enhancing your grocery store barbecue sauce with ingredients from your fridge and pantry. For Sweet Baby Ray's, ranch dressing could be the creamy addition you're looking for.

Similar to adding sour cream (another trick that makes Sweet Baby Ray's even better), combining the sauce with ranch enhances richness. However, ranch also brings a distinctive tang and an infusion of herbs and spices. Ranch dressing's creaminess is derived from buttermilk, which balances the vinegary acidity you'll find in Sweet Baby Ray's. (To help you create the perfect pairing, we've compiled a list of six ranch dressings you should buy and seven you shouldn't. Bolthouse Farms Classic and Hidden Valley are great options.)

There are many varieties of Sweet Baby Ray's that could benefit from the incorporation of ranch. Consider mixing it with Sweet Baby Ray's Original Barbecue Sauce, Hawaiian Style, or Sweet Golden Mustard for unique flavors. The brand itself endorses this idea with a recipe for a Chipotle BBQ Ranch Dipping Sauce that combines the Honey Chipotle BBQ flavor with Ken's Steak House Ranch Dressing. This union is the finishing touch for appetizers like chicken tenders or fries.