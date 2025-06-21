The Old-School Breakfast Dish You Don't See People Eating Today

While dishes like fish and chips and bangers and mash successfully migrated across the pond, not every British food is destined to take off in the United States. In fact, some British dishes have been largely left behind in the wider United Kingdom as well (perhaps for good reasons). For example, you are unlikely to see the words "Scotch woodcock" grace many menus. Erroneously named, the dish contains no poultry nor is it Scottish in origin; It's an open-faced toast dish composed of soft scrambled eggs and anchovies.

Sound appetizing? If your answer is no, you are not alone. British food has become something of a punchline in recent years, with countless TikTok videos lambasting it as bland, uninspired, and outright unappetizing. However, a proper English breakfast remains a must-try British meal for many. So, maybe this dated dish is worth some modern consideration.

As British dishes go, the Scotch woodcock is a throwback. It was primarily popular in the mid-20th century. During this era, the dish was regularly served to members of the British parliament and reportedly a staple of Oxford students' diets. In 1911, a modified version even showed up in the United States in a cookbook sold as part of a fundraising effort for the United Daughters of the Confederacy. While the Scotch woodcock's prevalence dwindled over the ensuing decades, a few hangers-on remained fans. For example, the dish was apparently a standard part of Prince Philip's daily diet.