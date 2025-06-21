The Old-School Breakfast Dish You Don't See People Eating Today
While dishes like fish and chips and bangers and mash successfully migrated across the pond, not every British food is destined to take off in the United States. In fact, some British dishes have been largely left behind in the wider United Kingdom as well (perhaps for good reasons). For example, you are unlikely to see the words "Scotch woodcock" grace many menus. Erroneously named, the dish contains no poultry nor is it Scottish in origin; It's an open-faced toast dish composed of soft scrambled eggs and anchovies.
Sound appetizing? If your answer is no, you are not alone. British food has become something of a punchline in recent years, with countless TikTok videos lambasting it as bland, uninspired, and outright unappetizing. However, a proper English breakfast remains a must-try British meal for many. So, maybe this dated dish is worth some modern consideration.
As British dishes go, the Scotch woodcock is a throwback. It was primarily popular in the mid-20th century. During this era, the dish was regularly served to members of the British parliament and reportedly a staple of Oxford students' diets. In 1911, a modified version even showed up in the United States in a cookbook sold as part of a fundraising effort for the United Daughters of the Confederacy. While the Scotch woodcock's prevalence dwindled over the ensuing decades, a few hangers-on remained fans. For example, the dish was apparently a standard part of Prince Philip's daily diet.
What is Scotch woodcock?
The key components of a Scotch woodcock are anchovies and soft scrambled eggs. The word "soft" is key. Unlike traditional scrambled eggs, soft scrambled eggs are cooked longer and under lower heat to achieve a custard-like texture. Adding a splash of cream also helps nail the right consistency. Cook the eggs in butter, stirring them until they reach the desired texture. Once the eggs are done, season them to taste with a bit of salt and pepper. Eggs are served either on toast spread with anchovy paste or placed directly on a piece of toast and topped with a few slices of anchovy.
Sound a little dull? You can always add more flavor. For example, some recipes suggest adding fresh chives as a garnish. The version that appears in a 1911 United Daughters of the Confederacy cookbook modifies the recipe further, adding strained tomatoes and shredded cheese to make it a bit heartier.
The Scotch woodcock is certainly not for everyone. Given their polarizing nature, adding anchovies to a recipe alone might immediately put some people off. However, anchovies are high in omega-3 fatty acids, so the Scotch woodcock could add a little extra nutrition to your diet. If you are looking to shake up your breakfast routine, you might want to give this British classic a chance.