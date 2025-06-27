Rules You Should Know For Eating At Ruth's Chris

If you've ever chuckled at people who get dressed to the nines just to wolf down endless breadsticks at their local Olive Garden, people who dine at Ruth's Chris might make you raise your eyebrows. From wearing evening gowns and tuxedos to paying $70 for a steak, a lot of mystery surrounds this nationwide chain restaurant for those who have never dared to try it.

Ruth's Chris may seem like a place that's too pretentious for many folks, but the company actually prides itself on being fairly low-key and welcoming. If you've been on the fence about going, you can feel reassured enough to finally book a reservation after learning that the ambiance is relaxed.

There are a handful of things that first-timers should keep in mind if they want to blend in, though. Read on to unpack the top rules that diners have to follow whenever they visit Ruth's Chris.