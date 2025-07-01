This Tiny Delaware Gas Station Serves Fried Chicken That's Worth Crossing State Lines For

Whether you're a Delaware local or an out-of-towner, if you're passing through the town of Milton, keep your eyes peeled for a gas station with a red, white, and blue canopy labeled "Liberty." Pull into the lot and you'll see a sign plastered on the side of the building bearing a cartoon rooster and one simple selling point: "Delicious Chicken." Welcome to Milton Quick Stop, our pick for the best gas station food in the state of Delaware. While grab-and-go fare may seem more convenient than appetizing, true foodies know that tasty things often come in unconventional packages. Case in point: When a Reddit user asked people to list the most iconic foods in their state, one proud Delawarean chimed in to praise the Quick Stop in Milton.

Locals are eager to point out that this spot's fried chicken outdoes that of more conventional, sit-down restaurants. What makes it so good? In part, it's that Milton Quick Stop keeps things simple. As one satisfied Yelp reviewer noted, Quick Stop's food is "seasoned just right" and "was NOT drowned in salt and other seasonings." Over on Tripadvisor, one user praised the chicken as "perfectly crisp, perfectly cooked, perfectly seasoned, big and juicy pieces." It's no surprise, then, that the place is known to get crowded, especially during lunch hours.