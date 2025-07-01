This Tiny Delaware Gas Station Serves Fried Chicken That's Worth Crossing State Lines For
Whether you're a Delaware local or an out-of-towner, if you're passing through the town of Milton, keep your eyes peeled for a gas station with a red, white, and blue canopy labeled "Liberty." Pull into the lot and you'll see a sign plastered on the side of the building bearing a cartoon rooster and one simple selling point: "Delicious Chicken." Welcome to Milton Quick Stop, our pick for the best gas station food in the state of Delaware. While grab-and-go fare may seem more convenient than appetizing, true foodies know that tasty things often come in unconventional packages. Case in point: When a Reddit user asked people to list the most iconic foods in their state, one proud Delawarean chimed in to praise the Quick Stop in Milton.
Locals are eager to point out that this spot's fried chicken outdoes that of more conventional, sit-down restaurants. What makes it so good? In part, it's that Milton Quick Stop keeps things simple. As one satisfied Yelp reviewer noted, Quick Stop's food is "seasoned just right" and "was NOT drowned in salt and other seasonings." Over on Tripadvisor, one user praised the chicken as "perfectly crisp, perfectly cooked, perfectly seasoned, big and juicy pieces." It's no surprise, then, that the place is known to get crowded, especially during lunch hours.
What else is on the menu at Milton Quick Stop?
Fried chicken may not be the most beloved comfort food in the state of Delaware (that honor goes to slippery dumplings), but on Quick Stop's menu, it's undeniably the star. As for the shop's other offerings, the fried fish sandwich receives ample enthusiasm online, with tons of Tripadvisor reviews sporting the words "best fried fish" and "best fried chicken." One review raved, "Not greasy. Fresh smelling. Fresh tasting. Excellent light crispy and perfectly seasoned crust. All yum." Another recommended getting your fried fish on the Philly-style roll.
Milton Quick Stop has an impressively large menu that extends beyond fried chicken and fish. Stop by in the morning for a wide assortment of breakfast standards like steak and eggs or French toast. You can also try the scrapple, a Delaware staple made from a pan-seared slab of pork scraps. For the lunch rush, grab a cup of soup or one of the spot's many burgers. If you're just in the mood for a snack, try the mozzarella sticks or broccoli and cheese bites.
Given its massive menu and first-class fried chicken, Milton Quick Stop attracts plenty of travelers. As one Yelp reviewer wrote, "We were passing through on our way back to DC and decided to give this spot a try. We were not disappointed. Amazing fried chicken." So, if you're ever in the area, do yourself a favor and check out this hidden culinary gem.