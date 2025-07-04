You Shouldn't Bring This Dish To A Dinner Party According To Ina Garten
Chef Ina Garten's recipes ooze comfort and indulgence, and her energy is so inviting you might feel like you're invited to dinner alongside her husband Jeffrey. But the Barefoot Contessa doesn't just know how to host a gathering; She's an expert dinner party guest. When it comes to bringing gifts as an attendee, Garten thinks it's better to leave some items at home.
The chef touched on the topic on "TODAY's" "Sunday Sitdown" segment hosted by TV personality Willie Geist. During their discussion, Garten says you should never bring a dish like a Jell-O salad. In Garten's words, "What are you going to do with that?" Of course, Jell-O salad and other mid-century dishes are a bit old fashioned, but beyond that, guests should never bring something the host feels obligated to serve.
When you think about it, the host has spent a significant amount of time planning the evening's food and drink. However, if a guest decides the gathering is a perfect occasion for showing off their creamy orange Jell-O salad recipe, the party-giver may feel they have to serve it, despite the fact that the vintage dish might not pair well with any of the other prepared food. In an Instagram video of the chef discussing dinner party gifts, Garten adds wine and cheese to the list of items not to bring for the same reasons.
Dinner party do's
While it's clear what she doesn't like, Ina Garten has also shared plenty of acceptable options. According to the chef, one key to choosing the perfect gift for your host is that they should be able to enjoy it after the party is over. Garten says she likes to bring things like homemade granola, coffee, tea, and chocolates (especially caramels from Fran's Chocolates).
Going beyond Garten-specific advice, items like candles or cocktail stir sticks can come in handy at gatherings. Additionally, these are not things the host will likely feel pressured to use immediately. If you're close with the party-giver, bring them a more thoughtful gift like a book or a journal.
A good guest should also bring manners and a willingness to engage in conversation. There's nothing worse than a rude attendee. Remember to thank the host for all of their hard work. If you're nervous about making conversation with people you may not know, simple things to spark a low-stakes discussion include travel, television or movies (or anything entertainment-related), hobbies, or where your fellow guests grew up. Finally, know when to get there and know when to leave. Being on time is fairly obvious, but paying attention to the entertainer and knowing when they want you to depart is just as important.