You Shouldn't Bring This Dish To A Dinner Party According To Ina Garten

Chef Ina Garten's recipes ooze comfort and indulgence, and her energy is so inviting you might feel like you're invited to dinner alongside her husband Jeffrey. But the Barefoot Contessa doesn't just know how to host a gathering; She's an expert dinner party guest. When it comes to bringing gifts as an attendee, Garten thinks it's better to leave some items at home.

The chef touched on the topic on "TODAY's" "Sunday Sitdown" segment hosted by TV personality Willie Geist. During their discussion, Garten says you should never bring a dish like a Jell-O salad. In Garten's words, "What are you going to do with that?" Of course, Jell-O salad and other mid-century dishes are a bit old fashioned, but beyond that, guests should never bring something the host feels obligated to serve.

When you think about it, the host has spent a significant amount of time planning the evening's food and drink. However, if a guest decides the gathering is a perfect occasion for showing off their creamy orange Jell-O salad recipe, the party-giver may feel they have to serve it, despite the fact that the vintage dish might not pair well with any of the other prepared food. In an Instagram video of the chef discussing dinner party gifts, Garten adds wine and cheese to the list of items not to bring for the same reasons.