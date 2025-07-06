This Once-Popular Seafood Chain Restaurant Is Almost Extinct Across The US (Except In One State)

Beloved for its crispy fish and golden, thick-cut chips (or, as we call them in the U.S., fries), Arthur Treacher's brings a taste of England to American diners. The chain launched in Ohio in 1969 and soon expanded to more than 800 locations nationwide. Unfortunately, just as quickly as it rose, it faded. Today, the Arthur Treacher's golden era is long gone, with only three restaurants surviving — all of which are in the state where it all began.

While it's American through and through, Arthur Treacher's borrows its name from a British actor known for his roles in classic 20th-century films like "Mary Poppins" and "The Little Princess." Treacher had no direct involvement with the restaurant chain, but his name lent it a touch of English flair that reflected its standout menu at a time when most quick-service food consisted of burgers and fries. Arthur Treacher's offered something different: a quick, affordable plate of fish and chips served hot, crispy, and just salty enough to taste authentically British.

Just a few years after its rapid rise, however, Arthur Treacher's was in trouble due to overseas politics. A territorial dispute over fishing rights between Iceland and the U.K. sent the cost of cod soaring, and this drastically affected the price of the chain's signature dish. As Arthur Treacher's complicated history reveals, this moment marked the beginning of its long decline. Like many other seafood chains that are disappearing across the country (among them Kona Grill and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.), this restaurant chain couldn't withstand rising costs and shifting diners habits.