This Bavarian-Style Michigan City Serves Up Some Serious Comfort Food

In the heart of the Midwest is a small city with European flair. Frankenmuth, located about 100 miles north of Detroit, is known as "Michigan's Little Bavaria." True to its nickname, this place showcases iconic German foods, drinks, architecture, and culture.

For folks who want a stateside sample of Bavarian cuisine, businesses like Kern's Sausages have specialized in crafting traditional foods in Frankenmuth for decades. It offers 32 kinds of German sausages, including such classics as bratwurst and thick, garlicky knackwurst. Additionally, customers can stock up on cheeses, baked goods, and other products straight from Germany. The city's Prost Wine Bar & Charcuterie serves a German Heritage meat-and-cheese board that comes with summer sausage, Black Forest schinken (a type of cured and seasoned ham), butterkäse (a semi-soft cheese), caraway seed and beer mustard, and sauerkraut. Prost also sells classic apps like Bavarian pretzels.

Zehnder's Restaurant is known for its fried chicken and other Bavarian bites. Open since 1856, the eatery offers a Family Style Feast Dinner. Here you can dine on an all-you-can-eat menu which includes fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered egg noodles, and a seasonal veggie. Diners can also add Bavarian sausages to their feast. Frankenmuth's Bavarian Inn Restaurant is another staple for big portions and traditional German dishes such as wiener schnitzel. Ultimately, it wouldn't be a German-inspired locale without a plethora of beers, and Frankenmuth Brewery delivers. Among its offerings are the Little Bavaria Pilsner, Munich Style Dunkel (a dark, malty larger), and a fruity German-style wheat beer, called The Hef.