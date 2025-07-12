Forget The Wineries – One Of The Best Napa Valley Meals Is Served On A Train

Stepping aboard one of the sumptuous 1915 Pullman railcars on the Napa Valley Wine Train is like entering a bygone era, complete with wood paneling, velvet dining booths, and white tablecloths. On the train, diners can enjoy dishes like Cracked Mustard-Cider Glazed Salmon and seasonal risotto paired with excellent wines they may have never heard of, all while they take in picturesque views of iconic vineyards through glass-domed windows.

Since the 1980s, the Napa Valley Wine Train has made a name for itself in culinary tourism, like much of the region itself. Though California's Napa Valley offers plenty of Michelin-starred restaurants and wineries you should visit at least once, nothing beats eating a gourmet meal while riding a train through 36 miles of idyllic wine country.

For anywhere from $550 to $1,300 a ticket, guests can embark on the Legacy Experience, a six-hour journey through the heart of the wine region complete with a four-course meal. When guests arrive, they receive a glass of sparkling wine to kick off their journey. There are a few planned stops along the way, and the experience includes tastings at V. Sattui and Napa's oldest winery, Charles Krug. The train also offers other experiences like the Vista Dome Lunch for $600 to $800 a ticket, featuring an abbreviated three-hour train ride through the Valley. Guests can enjoy a four-course lunch with delicious choices like Grandma's Red Wine Braised Short Ribs and Ricotta Cheese Gnocchi.