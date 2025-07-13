You Can Trade A Python For Pizza At This Wild Restaurant In The Florida Everglades

Wildman's Pizza, Pasta & Pythons is a casual spot in Everglades City, Florida that boasts a diverse menu. It features everything from hand-tossed and Detroit-style pizzas to calzones and strombolis (which aren't as similar as you may think) to marinara pasta with meatballs. Yet perhaps the most interesting thing that's cooking over at this Florida pizzeria is a very special deal: The restaurant claims it will give customers a pizza in exchange for a python. The deal is listed as the "Large House Specialty" on the menu, and it's no joke — Wildman's Pizza, Pasta & Pythons offers a large $24 pizza free of charge to any diner brave enough to bring one of these giant, slithering snakes into the establishment.

Wildlife conservationist and television personality Dusty "Wildman" Crum owns this reptile-themed pizzeria. He's made it his mission to help rid the Florida Everglades of the Burmese python, an invasive species that has long plagued the state's ecosystem, arguably ever since Hurricane Andrew loosed a number of these reptiles from a breeding facility in 1992. While free pizza is almost always a great deal, we don't recommend venturing into the Everglades and hunting down one of these constricting snakes to get it — just shell out the $24 instead.