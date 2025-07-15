The Popular Fast Food Chain That Used To Make Costco's Bagels
Is there anything better than waking up in the morning and munching on a bagel? We really don't think so, but achieving that perfect morning means acquiring the perfect bagel. So, where you get it matters. If you're a fan of Costco, then you're probably familiar with Kirkland Signature bagels. You may have also noticed a change in the company that makes them.
Einstein Bros. Bagels is a super well-known restaurant chain that also used to make products sold under the Kirkland label. Boasting locations around the United States, Einstein Bros. has an extensive breakfast menu. It has classic and (hole-less) gourmet bagel flavors, including apple cinnamon, cheesy hash brown, and French toast-inspired options. It also serves breakfast sandwiches with such fillings as honey almond cream cheese, bacon, sausage, cheddar, and syrup.
In the past, bags of Kirkland Signature bagels sold at Costco were co-branded with the Einstein Bros. label. Although the brand has never confirmed it, users on one Reddit thread theorized that the Kirkland bagels were likely baked in Costco stores using frozen Einstein Bros-provided dough. Unfortunately, Einstein Bros. doesn't make Costco's bagels anymore. Images of the branded bags floating around online show sell-by dates from 2022, so the chain supplied some Costco locations at least until then. But sometime in the years since, it seems that the big-box giant started crafting its bagels in-house, the Einstein Bros. logo disappearing.
Customer response to the change has been mixed
It's unclear when Costco made the switch from Einstein Bros. Bagels to the kind it currently uses, but some customers are not happy about the change. On a Reddit thread discussing the swap, one user posted that Costco's new bagels are "much denser, less flavorful, and just not good." Another commented that, "they are more like bread buns than bagels." A third unsatisfied customer described them as "gummy" and "unpleasant." In a different Reddit thread, someone wrote that when the bagels were from Einstein Bros., "They had a crisp outside and soft inside. Now, they are extremely doughy and tough."
While there will always be detractors, it seems there are some customers who don't mind the difference in Costco's bagels. One TikTok user loves the breakfast staple so much that they restock it by the case. Costco patrons are also fans of the flavors that Kirkland has released recently, including blueberry and French toast.
But, if you're one of those Costco customers who misses having Einstein quality at Kirkland prices, Walmart offers the brand's Take & Toast bagels in two flavors: plain and everything. Amazon Fresh also sells varieties like Asiago and cinnamon raisin.