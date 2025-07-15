The Popular Fast Food Chain That Used To Make Costco's Bagels

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Is there anything better than waking up in the morning and munching on a bagel? We really don't think so, but achieving that perfect morning means acquiring the perfect bagel. So, where you get it matters. If you're a fan of Costco, then you're probably familiar with Kirkland Signature bagels. You may have also noticed a change in the company that makes them.

Einstein Bros. Bagels is a super well-known restaurant chain that also used to make products sold under the Kirkland label. Boasting locations around the United States, Einstein Bros. has an extensive breakfast menu. It has classic and (hole-less) gourmet bagel flavors, including apple cinnamon, cheesy hash brown, and French toast-inspired options. It also serves breakfast sandwiches with such fillings as honey almond cream cheese, bacon, sausage, cheddar, and syrup.

In the past, bags of Kirkland Signature bagels sold at Costco were co-branded with the Einstein Bros. label. Although the brand has never confirmed it, users on one Reddit thread theorized that the Kirkland bagels were likely baked in Costco stores using frozen Einstein Bros-provided dough. Unfortunately, Einstein Bros. doesn't make Costco's bagels anymore. Images of the branded bags floating around online show sell-by dates from 2022, so the chain supplied some Costco locations at least until then. But sometime in the years since, it seems that the big-box giant started crafting its bagels in-house, the Einstein Bros. logo disappearing.