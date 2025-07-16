This Small Riverside Town In Georgia Should Be On Every Seafood Lover's Bucket List
With a population less than 3,000, Thunderbolt, Georgia might not seem like a tourist destination. However, food lovers know that wandering off the beaten path is sometimes key to finding the best eats. This tiny town just five miles outside of Savannah is a hidden gem, especially for seafood lovers.
Thunderbolt has a deep connection to the fishing industry, and many restaurants in the area embrace local sourcing. One of the more prominent examples is Desposito's, which uses the slogan, "Always fresh, always local." After starting out as a seafood shack in 1965 it evolved into an indoor and outdoor space with a full bar. Fitting with Thunderbolt's reputation as a hidden gem, one Yelp review said of Desposito's, "The restaurant is hidden away, which gives it this 'locals' vibe which is cool." While best-known for shrimp dishes, it runs the gamut of seafood choices from calamari to crab cakes.
If you're a "when in Rome" type of eater, check out Erica Davis Lowcountry and try some regionally-specific cuisine. The menu has plenty of traditional low country options such as shrimp and grits and a classic low country broil . A Reddit user recommended adding a side of Brussels sprouts to round out your meal. For those seeking entertainment alongside their food, Tubby's Tank House is a must. Tubby's often features live music, and its massive menu serves both American classics and local seafood, including fresh catch options. Plus, their location alone is worth the trip, giving patrons a gorgeous riverside view.
Thunderbolt's history has roots in the seafood industry.
Early in the 20th century, during the mid-40s especially, Thunderbolt was a known hub for the seafood industry. During its heyday, it was not uncommon to see multiple shrimp boats lining the docks. While the Georgia shrimp industry has dwindled in recent years, Thunderbolt remains a fishing and boating town at its heart. Its large marina is the go-to service stop for many East Coast yachts.
On some days, you can still catch a glimpse of a shrimp boat anchored to the dock. In fact, if you'd like to try your hand at fishing yourself, you can catch a ride on Thunderbolt Charters, a fishing tour that provides tackle and bait to patrons. Really, this only scratches the surface of Thunderbolt. Part of the fun of this tiny town is simply walking along the waterfront and wandering into whatever fish shack or restaurant calls to you. You can even grab a meal to go and enjoy it on the pavilion of one of the local parks.