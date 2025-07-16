This Small Riverside Town In Georgia Should Be On Every Seafood Lover's Bucket List

With a population less than 3,000, Thunderbolt, Georgia might not seem like a tourist destination. However, food lovers know that wandering off the beaten path is sometimes key to finding the best eats. This tiny town just five miles outside of Savannah is a hidden gem, especially for seafood lovers.

Thunderbolt has a deep connection to the fishing industry, and many restaurants in the area embrace local sourcing. One of the more prominent examples is Desposito's, which uses the slogan, "Always fresh, always local." After starting out as a seafood shack in 1965 it evolved into an indoor and outdoor space with a full bar. Fitting with Thunderbolt's reputation as a hidden gem, one Yelp review said of Desposito's, "The restaurant is hidden away, which gives it this 'locals' vibe which is cool." While best-known for shrimp dishes, it runs the gamut of seafood choices from calamari to crab cakes.

If you're a "when in Rome" type of eater, check out Erica Davis Lowcountry and try some regionally-specific cuisine. The menu has plenty of traditional low country options such as shrimp and grits and a classic low country broil . A Reddit user recommended adding a side of Brussels sprouts to round out your meal. For those seeking entertainment alongside their food, Tubby's Tank House is a must. Tubby's often features live music, and its massive menu serves both American classics and local seafood, including fresh catch options. Plus, their location alone is worth the trip, giving patrons a gorgeous riverside view.