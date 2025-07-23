Store-Bought Pancake Mixes Ranked From Worst To Best

Hotcakes. Flapjacks. Griddlecakes. Fluffy crepes. Whatever you call them, pancakes have earned a spot atop the Mount Rushmore of breakfast foods. For nearly as long as humans have been cooking their food, pancakes in one form or another have been a staple.

Of course, pancakes have evolved over time, from soaked grains mashed into a patty and cooked over an open fire, to the syrup vessels adorning dinner tables the world over. Pancake recipes range from overnight buttermilk to more unique takes with a chocolatey twist, but regardless of the flavor, the basic features remain the same: hot, flat, fluffy, and delicious.

While homemade pancakes are hardly the most challenging dish to prepare, there are tons of boxed mix options on grocery store shelves ready to make your morning a little easier. To find out which brand offers the best flapjack, I put 10 different boxed buttermilk pancake mixes to the test. Prices are dependent on location and accurate as of July 2025. Read on to find out which mix is worthy of your next pancake breakfast and which ones fall flat.