An 8,000-Person Mining Town In Northeast Pennsylvania Is Home To Some Of The Best Pizza In The US

Home to roughly 8,500 people as of 2020, Old Forge, Pennsylvania, has an entire style of pizza named after it. That pie has quite a cult following, which is why this mining town is considered one of the best pizza cities in the U.S. The Old Forge style is defined by a rectangular shape and light, chewy crust. Whole pies are ordered by the tray and served in cuts instead of slices. One of two main types that people can order is the red Old Forge pizza, which features a sweet tomato sauce and could be considered more traditional. This version has a sauce-less sister called the white Old Forge pizza, which resembles a grilled cheese sandwich. It has a double-crust filled with a blend of cheeses and herbs.

Foodies and tourists flock to Old Forge's pizza places, such as Mary Lou's Pizza, which boasts a 4.6-star Yelp rating. As one customer raved, "Mary Lou's white pizza may very well be some of the best pizza in the world, and I'm a pizza snob." That pie stood out to other customers as well, one of whom went the extra mile to have some. The diner shared, "The most delicious white pizza I've ever had. I can't recommend it enough. I actually drove two hours just to get a pie."

Other standouts like Salerno's Café receive high praise on Yelp for a crust that a reviewer described as light, fluffy, and crisp without being greasy. One Pennsylvanian declared that Salerno's has "the best 'Old Forge' style pizza around," which is high praise considering that there's a high concentration of pizza joints in the area.