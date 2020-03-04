Why we might see less Australian wine in 2020

But statistics tell just one part of the story. Jared Stringer, the vice president of the Adelaide Hills Wine Region association, says the fire may have destroyed up to 30 percent of wine production in that area. "We know 25,000 hectares have burned in this fire," Stringer tells The Guardian. "There's around 3,300 hectares [about 8155 acres] in the Adelaide Hills under vine, with 1,100 in the fire burnout zone, which makes up one-third of total vineyard production." He estimates that fires may have caused damage worth about $20 million, which translates to nearly 800,000 cases of wine.

"It didn't take long for that fire to rip through — you're talking densely green, large canopies of vines here," he says. "You don't expect them to burn easily, but the intensity of that fire, it just went right through these vineyards. This is devastating. This is going to have extraordinary effects on the Adelaide Hills region. Where this fire went through it is arguably one of the most agriculturally rich and productive in South Australia. The cost of this is going to be astronomical."