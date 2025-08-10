Think Georgia Grows The Most Peaches? Think Again

Long before Georgia even existed, that area was likely the first place in the future United States to grow peaches. The fruit arrived sometime in the 1500s, coming from China as part of Silk Road and European trade routes. These days, it is arguably the most famous food in the whole state. With such a long history of cultivation and strong associations, you'd think Georgia (which is even known as the Peach State) is still the country's top producer of the fruit. But it's time to challenge that assumption because, in reality, California grows far more.

According to data from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics service, California (which also produces the most oranges in the nation) harvested about 475,000 tons of peaches in 2022. Georgia was the third-biggest producer, with a yield of only 24,800 tons of peaches. South Carolina, which ranked second, grew 67,400 tons.

California's climate and excellent soil allow many tons of fruit to thrive there. In fact, it arguably has a massive advantage. According to the California Farmland Trust, if you added up the yields of 32 other peach-growing states, the total would still be lower than California's output. Two of the major types produced in the Golden State are clingstone and freestone. The clingstone variety is mostly used for processing — think canned fruit. Freestone peaches are often sold fresh.