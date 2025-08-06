Heinz X Smoothie King Ketchup Smoothie Review: This Shouldn't Work But Somehow Does

Yes, a tomato is a fruit, but it's quite possibly the most savory fruit of all time — until now. In a cutting-edge collaboration for the ages, Heinz and Smoothie King are rolling out a summer smoothie like none other, and ketchup is the main ingredient. A Tomato Ketchup Smoothie ... we'll just let that sink in for a moment. On paper, this Heinz x Smoothie King concoction seems too weird to work. When I got the invite to try the new smoothie on the eve of the official release, a childlike curiosity propelled me to Midtown Manhattan for a private tasting.

Heinz ketchup is an emblematic American condiment with an unmistakable flavor, but definitely not something you'd think to put in a smoothie. It's one thing to slip a green veggie like spinach or kale into a smoothie (as Smoothie King already does) for a little extra zing of healthiness, but tangy, vinegary ketchup? How did Heinz and Smoothie King manage to work it into the creamy, fresh fruit smoothies the chain is known for?

The Tomato Ketchup Smoothie drops on August 6, 2025. It's sure to turn some heads, but can it change people's minds? Here's everything you need to know about Smoothie King's latest offering — including how it tastes.