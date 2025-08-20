The Vintage Cake The Early US Couldn't Get Enough Of

As fall approaches, the return of autumnal flavors looms large, including that of apples used to craft pies and apple cider donuts. However, early in the history of the United States, apple cider was used to bake a beloved treat: cider cake.

Apple trees have existed in North America since the 16th century, and the fruit was a staple in the households of settlers. Pilgrims who came to Massachusetts from England in the 1620s brought seedlings with them to plant near their new homes. Orchards continued to crop up (thanks in part to Johnny Appleseed's planting of thousands of trees), and apples became increasingly ingrained in American culture.

At the time, the fruit was eaten fresh, dried, and preserved, but was most commonly turned into cider. In the 1700s and 1800s, cider was more popular than water (even children drank it) because its alcohol content killed diseases like typhoid and cholera . Imports from overseas were expensive, so cider replaced brandy and wine in many recipes. One such recipe was cider cake, an early version of which appears in a cookbook by Louisa Macculloch from the 1800s. Making cider cake required flour, sugar, eggs, butter, pearlash (a leavening agent derived from wood ash and what we really used before baking powder), and cider. The result was a pound cake-like dessert that could be sprinkled with powdered sugar or served with ice cream. Other additions to cider cake included brown sugar or spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.