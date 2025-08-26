This Kitchen Appliance Brand Is No 1 In The US

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Creating the best meals and baked goods requires a few things: time, patience, a good judge of flavor, and (maybe most importantly) the best appliances you can get. Appliances can make or break your time in the kitchen — we've all had a moment when a rogue microwave burned an important ingredient or an oven isn't working properly. When it comes to the best brand, there's one that stands out above the crowd for customers in the United States.

According to a YouGov survey for the second quarter of 2025, KitchenAid topped the list of the most popular appliance brands among adults. It had a popularity score of 71%, which reflects the portion of respondents who view the brand positively. The survey didn't capture why people made their assessments. However, KitchenAid products tend to have a stylish appearance, and the brand offers a breadth of small and large appliances. Such factors seem likely to contribute to the appeal.

Nipping at KitchenAid's heels was Whirlpool with a popularity score of 70%. Kenmore, Fridigaire, and General Electric were all further behind at 59% each. (We should also note that Dyson actually ranked third overall at 61%, but it does not carry kitchen appliances specifically.) KitchenAid also has a high fame score (essentially, how many people have heard of the brand). It clocked in at 90%, making it third behind General Electric (93%) and Whirlpool (92%). The survey data can be broken down by the age groups and genders of the respondents as well. While KitchenAid claimed the top spot among Millennials and women, Whirlpool took first place for Generation X, Baby Boomers, and men.