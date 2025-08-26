The Vintage 1800s Cake That's Still A Southern Favorite

Boozy, fluffy, and extra sweet, Lane cake is a Southern staple with origins dating back to the late 1800s It is a spongy four-layer dessert that includes an alcohol-infused butter filling with dried fruit and nuts. It has not only stood the test of time but also became the official cake of Alabama in 2016. (We even included Lane cake on our list of the absolute best desserts in every state.)

Sometimes called Prize cake, Lane cake's story began at a Georgia state fair. A woman named Emma Rylander Lane entered the dessert into a baking competition and won. She went on to include the recipe in her 1898 cookbook "Some Good Things to Eat." Lane cake popped up in local and national cookbooks in the ensuing years.

The dish became particularly popular around the holidays. It was a Christmas must-have for many families, including that of the Georgia-born U.S. President Jimmy Carter. He wrote about his father baking Lane cake in his memoir "Christmas in the Plains." However, it wasn't a treat fit for children. As Carter recalled, "Since this cake recipe required a strong dose of bourbon, it was just for the adult relatives." Alabama's state cake was even made famous in literature, warranting a mention in the Southern classic "To Kill A Mockingbird."