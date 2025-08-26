The Vintage 1800s Cake That's Still A Southern Favorite
Boozy, fluffy, and extra sweet, Lane cake is a Southern staple with origins dating back to the late 1800s It is a spongy four-layer dessert that includes an alcohol-infused butter filling with dried fruit and nuts. It has not only stood the test of time but also became the official cake of Alabama in 2016. (We even included Lane cake on our list of the absolute best desserts in every state.)
Sometimes called Prize cake, Lane cake's story began at a Georgia state fair. A woman named Emma Rylander Lane entered the dessert into a baking competition and won. She went on to include the recipe in her 1898 cookbook "Some Good Things to Eat." Lane cake popped up in local and national cookbooks in the ensuing years.
The dish became particularly popular around the holidays. It was a Christmas must-have for many families, including that of the Georgia-born U.S. President Jimmy Carter. He wrote about his father baking Lane cake in his memoir "Christmas in the Plains." However, it wasn't a treat fit for children. As Carter recalled, "Since this cake recipe required a strong dose of bourbon, it was just for the adult relatives." Alabama's state cake was even made famous in literature, warranting a mention in the Southern classic "To Kill A Mockingbird."
How do you make Lane cake?
These days, it's sometimes difficult to find Southern bakeries that serve Lane cake. Making the dessert at home can be a bit of a project. Takes on the cake vary, but bourbon is often the alcohol of choice for the filling. Some recipes call for alternatives like brandy. The filling also frequently contains such ingredients as figs, coconut flakes, and raisins. While many recipes recommend using generic vanilla frosting or boiled icing, a peach schnapps frosting can add a little something extra.
The cake batter itself requires egg whites alone, which you'll need to beat into a meringue-like texture before folding into the rest of the batter. The yolks come into play in the filling, as you will mix them with melted butter and sugar and stir the combination in a saucepan. The only other major steps are assembling and frosting the cake. (However, if you're making your own frosting or icing, that increases the amount of work.)