What Happened To Mama O's Premium Kimchi After Shark Tank?

Mama O's Premium Kimchi got its start in New York City in 2007. Founder Kheedim Oh had no previous experience in the food industry. After college, he spent years in the music scene, working as a DJ and concert planner. He missed his mother's homemade kimchi recipe, finding no good varieties in the Big Apple, so he began traveling by bus back and forth from NYC to Maryland to pick up batches.

Friends loved the kimchi right away. Speaking to The Chosun Daily, Oh said, "Many had tasted kimchi before, but only poor-quality versions. When they tried ours, it was a revelation." With time, Oh was bringing back coolers of kimchi and wheeling them home from the bus on his skateboard. After a NYC butcher mentioned that he wanted to start carrying kimchi, Oh took the opportunity to make a sale. It started as a truly shoestring operation run out of a basement, but small partnerships early on, like one with the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, helped Mama O's grow.

Now, you'll see Mama O's in grocery stores nationwide. The company is, of course, named after Oh's mother, who passed her kimchi recipe down to her son. They started with traditional kimchi made from napa cabbage, but now sell varieties like daikon kimchi, bok choy kimchi, and even vegan versions.