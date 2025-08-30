Will Using Cold Ingredients Ruin Your Cake?

While there's nothing wrong with experimenting with recipes, experienced bakers know that making the perfect cake comes down to an exact science. Your ingredients and techniques have to be just right, or you're bound to make a huge mistake that will ruin your cake. One such blunder besides a measuring mistake when it comes to ingredients is their temperature.

Using cold ingredients won't ruin your cake, per-se, but if you're looking for perfection, have everything at room temperature. Most recipes (like this classic chocolate cake) call for eggs, butter, sugar, and other dairy products. These ingredients are meant to blend together smoothly in what's called an emulsion and trap air within the batter. Then, when the cake bakes, the air is released, leaving an even and fluffy baked good. Cold ingredients do not mix as well as room temperature ones, which prohibits this process from occurring. Butter, for example, is often added to sugar as a first step. If your sticks are too cold, the sugar crystals cannot effectively aerate the butter during the creaming process.

One baker known online as @benjaminthebaker illuminated the differences between room temperature and cold ingredients in a TikTok showing 2 cakes side by side. The batter crafted with cold ingredients was clumpy and curdled, and the resulting cake was domed and unevenly baked. In comparison, the room temperature batter was smooth, and the baked cake was even, flat, and perfectly browned on top. Additionally, this cake's interior was softer.