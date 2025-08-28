Whatever Happened To Papa John's Founder John Schnatter?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For many years, Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter was the face of the highly successful pizza chain he started in the mid-1980s. Similar to Wendy's founder Dave Thomas, and KFC icon Colonel Sanders, Schnatter also stepped up as the chain's spokesman, appearing in Papa John's TV commercials and even depicted on the front of its pizza boxes, it seemed like Papa John's and Schnatter were one and the same. Then, Schnatter's once very public image went dim, leaving some to wonder what he's been up to recently.

A series of public and private missteps in the late 2010s resulted in a split between Schnatter and the company he created. In the years that followed, Schnatter vacillated between fighting in court with the Papa John's execs that took his place and trying to rebuild a public image that departed ever so slightly from his pizza bigwig persona. Schnatter isn't gracing television screens with the same frequency he once was, but he is still around ... if you know where to look. This is how the Papa John's founder wrestled with professional adversity, navigated his next chapter, and how you can follow him today.