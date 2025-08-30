This Retro Spot Might Be The Best Diner In California
While even we can't resist the allure of a trendy new brunch spot with its fancy riffs on avocado toast and oat milk matcha lattes, there's nothing like a classic, no-frills diner to feed your stomach and your soul. If you happen to be craving some comfort food with a side of nostalgia in the Golden State, it's worth making your way down to Hermosa Beach for a meal at Ocean Diner, the locale that Mashed named the best California diner when naming the best diner in ever state.
The retro spot may technically be less than 40 years old in its current iteration, but thanks to owner Rick Hankus's dedication to turning what was once a tiny greasy spoon into a charming blast from the past, what you'll find is an old-school eatery that looks straight out of the 1940s, complete with newspaper clippings and old wedding photos decorating the walls, and the sound of big band music swinging through the speakers.
Ocean Diner's tagline? "Just like eating at mom's ... only better." Although some moms may disagree with that last part, the proprietor admits that much of his menu was indeed inspired by his own mother's go-to recipes. As Hankus explained in a 2024 interview with ABC News, "I'd always find recipes out of my mom's old cookbooks. She had a lot of clippings from newspapers from back in the '40s and '50s, and I'd always pull one out and say, 'Let's try this. Let 's try that.'" Decades later, it's clear those recipes still hit.
The fan-favorite dishes you can't miss at Ocean Diner
As we all know, some foods just taste better when they're enjoyed at a diner, and this spot has got it all. There are decadent waffles with toppings ranging from strawberry cheesecake to apple creme brûlée, stacks of fluffy buttermilk pancakes presented with a pitcher of real maple syrup, and egg omelets and scrambles served alongside hearty home fries. But of all the many breakfast offerings at Ocean Diner, the homemade muffins cannot be skipped. "This place has amazing food, and the chocolate chip walnut cream cheese muffin was just what I needed to start my day," wrote one user in the r/SouthBayLA subreddit. Another Redditor responded, "Also a good breakfast burrito! But the muffins are legends."
And it doesn't just stop at breakfast. Flip through the menu for lunch and dinner staples ranging from juicy cheeseburgers to tuna melts to meatloaf just like grandma used to make. For dessert? You've got a slew of made-from-scratch options like Boston creme pie, layer cake, and the diner's beloved brown sugar crumb coffee cake, yet another fan-favorite treat that came straight from Hankus's mother's cookbook.
Although nostalgia no doubt reigns supreme, Ocean Diner does reflect its present place in California's South Bay region with dishes embracing the area's Mexican influences, like the aforementioned breakfast burrito, as well as diet-friendly protein plates and rice bowls fit for the local gym-goers. As Hankus so aptly summed it up for ABC News, "If you can't find something on this menu to eat, then you're not hungry."