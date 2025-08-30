This Retro Spot Might Be The Best Diner In California

While even we can't resist the allure of a trendy new brunch spot with its fancy riffs on avocado toast and oat milk matcha lattes, there's nothing like a classic, no-frills diner to feed your stomach and your soul. If you happen to be craving some comfort food with a side of nostalgia in the Golden State, it's worth making your way down to Hermosa Beach for a meal at Ocean Diner, the locale that Mashed named the best California diner when naming the best diner in ever state.

The retro spot may technically be less than 40 years old in its current iteration, but thanks to owner Rick Hankus's dedication to turning what was once a tiny greasy spoon into a charming blast from the past, what you'll find is an old-school eatery that looks straight out of the 1940s, complete with newspaper clippings and old wedding photos decorating the walls, and the sound of big band music swinging through the speakers.

Ocean Diner's tagline? "Just like eating at mom's ... only better." Although some moms may disagree with that last part, the proprietor admits that much of his menu was indeed inspired by his own mother's go-to recipes. As Hankus explained in a 2024 interview with ABC News, "I'd always find recipes out of my mom's old cookbooks. She had a lot of clippings from newspapers from back in the '40s and '50s, and I'd always pull one out and say, 'Let's try this. Let 's try that.'" Decades later, it's clear those recipes still hit.