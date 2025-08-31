The Boxed Cake Mix Trick That Makes Cornbread Sweet And Fluffy
Whether you grew up in the Southern United States, the Midwest, or anywhere along the Appalachian mountain range, your childhood was likely happily punctuated by many pans of warm, delicious cornbread. Something of an underdog as side dishes go, cornbread definitely deserves more praise than it typically gets. After all, few other foods can serve as a side dish to barbecue brisket chili one night, the main dish in a honey-soaked breakfast the next morning, and as a toasted sweet or savory snack with jam or cheese any other time of day.
Since it can serve so many different purposes, it pays to have an easy cornbread recipe up your sleeve for moments when you need to stretch that last serving and a half of bereft stew, or when an unexpected guest or two shows up at your summer brunch. Of course, the easiest possible recipe for cornbread is to use a boxed mix — just add milk and eggs to the premixed dry ingredients, and you're good to go.
However, it does make a big difference if you use a simple hack or two to make your boxed cornbread mix taste more like homemade. There are lots of ways to do this, but the simplest is to call on the help of a second boxed mix — specifically vanilla sheet cake. The wheat flour, sugar, and leaveners in the cake mix add lift and beautifully sweet flavor that makes your cornbread springy, tender, and lightly sweet — the perfect side for dinner or dessert.
Successfully blending cake and cornbread mix to create a tasty hybrid
The best thing about this hack is that it's ridiculously simple but produces mouthwatering results. All you have to do is whisk together the dry mix from one package of boxed cornbread and one package of boxed vanilla sheet cake. Next, you'll measure out and add the wet ingredients according to the instructions on the back of both boxes. For instance, if the cornbread mix calls for two eggs and the cake mix calls for one, you'll need three eggs, total. If one mix calls for oil and the other for melted butter, be sure to add both. You're essentially making two recipes in one bowl and baking them in the same dish.
The trickiest part of this hack is actually baking it, as most cake mixes bake at around 350 degrees Fahrenheit, while many cornbread mixes bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The best way to overcome this discrepancy is to split the difference, preheating your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit, and baking for right around 30 minutes. If your oven runs a little hot, check on your cornbread with a toothpick around the 20 minute mark, as over-baking is one of the most common mistakes home bakers make with cornbread. Once you've gotten the hang of this hack, feel free to use any flavor cake you like, from carrot cake for pairing with hearty, savory stews to French vanilla for a rustic springtime celebration.