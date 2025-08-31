The Boxed Cake Mix Trick That Makes Cornbread Sweet And Fluffy

Whether you grew up in the Southern United States, the Midwest, or anywhere along the Appalachian mountain range, your childhood was likely happily punctuated by many pans of warm, delicious cornbread. Something of an underdog as side dishes go, cornbread definitely deserves more praise than it typically gets. After all, few other foods can serve as a side dish to barbecue brisket chili one night, the main dish in a honey-soaked breakfast the next morning, and as a toasted sweet or savory snack with jam or cheese any other time of day.

Since it can serve so many different purposes, it pays to have an easy cornbread recipe up your sleeve for moments when you need to stretch that last serving and a half of bereft stew, or when an unexpected guest or two shows up at your summer brunch. Of course, the easiest possible recipe for cornbread is to use a boxed mix — just add milk and eggs to the premixed dry ingredients, and you're good to go.

However, it does make a big difference if you use a simple hack or two to make your boxed cornbread mix taste more like homemade. There are lots of ways to do this, but the simplest is to call on the help of a second boxed mix — specifically vanilla sheet cake. The wheat flour, sugar, and leaveners in the cake mix add lift and beautifully sweet flavor that makes your cornbread springy, tender, and lightly sweet — the perfect side for dinner or dessert.