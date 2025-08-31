This Might Be The Best Cut Of Meat To Buy At Costco

There are a ton of meats that you can buy in bulk for a decent price at Costco. The options far surpass Costco's popular ready-to-eat rotisserie chicken and the deals often found on premium steaks, and there's one choice that might just be the best meat you can buy at Costco. Apparently, it's all about the pork tenderloin if you're really looking to get a deal on the meat to make your weekly meal rotation affordable yet delicious.

When you compare the price of pork tenderloin to other meats at Costco, the savings factor is major. At a Costco in Queens, New York, a nearly five-pound package of Kirkland Signature premium pork tenderloin comes in around $17.42; that's less than $4 per pound for enough pork that you can likely get multiple meals out of depending on how many you need to feed.

We dug around and found pork tenderloin for just over $4.50 per pound at another nearby grocery store in Queens, New York, so the Costco membership really does pay off. And to be fair, pork tenderloin is generally cheaper than other protein options like steaks at any given market, so it's worth a buy even if you don't have a coveted Costco membership.