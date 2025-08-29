Why Maker's Mark Uses 'Whisky' Instead Of 'Whiskey' On Its Bottles

While Maker's Mark is a bourbon, whiskeys distilled and bottled in Scotland qualify as scotch. Despite using the Scottish spelling of "whisky" on its labels, Maker's Mark was never a scotch. Plus, scotch tends to have a harsh, smoky flavor, vastly different from Maker's Mark's honeyed notes. Maker's Mark is a bourbon. To be classified as bourbon, a whiskey must be created in the United States and be at least 51% corn. Maker's Mark, a Kentucky-based whiskey composed of 70% corn, thoroughly falls into this category.

Originally, Maker's Mark was a rye-based whiskey primarily distributed around the Pennsylvania colonies in the late 1700s. By the mid-20th century, the family business trickled down to Bill Samuels Sr., who had different opinions on whiskey-making. Samuels Sr. sold the family's distillery in 1943, but went back into business after World War II. The trouble was, he disliked his family's booze. To demonstrate his desire to make whiskey differently, legend has it that Samuels Sr. set fire to the only copy of the 170-year-old family recipe.

Different styles of whiskey are made with a distilling process or blend of ingredients that makes them unique. For Maker's Mark, it's the wheat. Determined to create a bourbon he actually enjoyed drinking, Samuels Sr. incorporated red winter wheat. This replaced the bitterness Samuel Sr. so reviled with the mild vanilla flavor associated with the brand today. While this is a far cry from scotch, Maker's Mark maintains the Scottish spelling to ensure they do not completely stray from their roots.