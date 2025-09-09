The Appliance Julia Child Swore By In Her Own Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Julia Child was a culinary master who used a medley of tools in her kitchen to whip up her famous dishes. Yet perhaps Child's most treasured appliance was her Garland Model 182 Commercial Range. In 1956, child and her husband, Paul, purchased the industrial-grade stove and oven unit from a friend who worked in the restaurant business. The Garland was manufactured and put on by the Detroit sector of the Welbilt Corporation in the 1950s. It had six detachable burners and a steel gridiron attached to it, and the removable grills made cleaning easy and simple. It also featured a built-in broiler and a grill top that she rarely used. Julia usually kept the grill top covered so it could double as extra counter space for her groceries and utensils.

The Garland Commercial Range accompanied the Childs on their move from Washington D.C. to Cambridge, Massachusetts. The "French Chef" host spent every day in her iconic kitchen (making signature dishes like boeuf bourguignon) and used the appliance to sample recipes for her widely-popular cookbooks. The range was gifted to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in 2001.