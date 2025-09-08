Beef Or Pork: What's Really In Texas Roadhouse Ribs?

In addition to the cut, the rib-eating experience at Texas Roadhouse is all about bringing together the best in quality ingredients, cooking technique, and value. The ribs are coated with a dry seasoning blend made from salt, pepper, paprika, and other spices. Then, they're wrapped in foil (to lock in tenderness), and slow-cooked with water and liquid smoke for hours. Finally, a quick finish on the grill adds that delightful char and smoky edge. If you'd like to do some slow-cooking at home, we have some seriously delicious ways to make ribs for you to try.

Texas Roadhouse ribs are smothered in a tangy-sweet barbecue sauce that doesn't overwhelm the pork's natural juices. The slow-cook method infuses tenderness, while the final grill delivers that satisfying sizzle and subtle crisp. Texas Roadhouse's USDA-certified pork loin back ribs are hand-cut with care to ensure consistency and tenderness.

Why are these ribs so beloved? That's easy — great texture, excellent seasoning, juicy tenderness, and a sweet and smoky sauce that hits all the right notes. These ribs strike the perfect balance between comfort and craftsmanship. Add in Texas Roadhouse's fun, casual atmosphere and those famous fresh-baked rolls with cinnamon-honey butter, and you have a combo that keeps people coming back.