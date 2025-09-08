Beef Or Pork: What's Really In Texas Roadhouse Ribs?
As you walk into Texas Roadhouse, the aroma of mesquite-kissed meat fills the air. You catch a glimpse of the chain's famous Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs on a diner's plate as you pass by. The restaurant's name alone makes you wonder, could these ribs actually be beef? It's a fair assumption. Beef ribs are a signature of Texan cuisine, and at Texas Roadhouse, steak is king, right?
Not so with these tasty racks. Texas Roadhouse ribs are actually made from pork, not beef. More specifically, the restaurant serves pork loin back ribs, affectionately known as baby back ribs (and often referred to by Texas Roadhouse as "Award-Winning" ribs). Baby back ribs are leaner, more tender, and smaller than their meatier cousins, spare ribs. At U.S. locations of Texas Roadhouse, these USDA-inspected pork ribs are standard fare, and they're slow-cooked to tender perfection. In a restaurant known for its hand-cut steaks, these surprisingly delicate pork ribs have earned a loyal following of their own.
Why we're hooked on Texas Roadhouse ribs
In addition to the cut, the rib-eating experience at Texas Roadhouse is all about bringing together the best in quality ingredients, cooking technique, and value. The ribs are coated with a dry seasoning blend made from salt, pepper, paprika, and other spices. Then, they're wrapped in foil (to lock in tenderness), and slow-cooked with water and liquid smoke for hours. Finally, a quick finish on the grill adds that delightful char and smoky edge. If you'd like to do some slow-cooking at home, we have some seriously delicious ways to make ribs for you to try.
Texas Roadhouse ribs are smothered in a tangy-sweet barbecue sauce that doesn't overwhelm the pork's natural juices. The slow-cook method infuses tenderness, while the final grill delivers that satisfying sizzle and subtle crisp. Texas Roadhouse's USDA-certified pork loin back ribs are hand-cut with care to ensure consistency and tenderness.
Why are these ribs so beloved? That's easy — great texture, excellent seasoning, juicy tenderness, and a sweet and smoky sauce that hits all the right notes. These ribs strike the perfect balance between comfort and craftsmanship. Add in Texas Roadhouse's fun, casual atmosphere and those famous fresh-baked rolls with cinnamon-honey butter, and you have a combo that keeps people coming back.