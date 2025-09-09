How To Make Any Coke Freestyle Drink Taste Fresher And Better

While Five Guys was the first chain to use Coke Freestyle machines in 2011, they've since taken the soda fountain world by storm. Coke Freestyle machines are now popular in other fast food restaurants , and they're also found in convenience stores and pizzerias. More than 50,000 of them are scattered throughout North America today. Plus, Coke Freestyle machines have been touch-free since late 2020. These space-age style soda dispensers help reduce the spread of microbes, offer a large variety of sodas to choose from, and the ability to mix and match them to our heart's content — but there is a downside. Some dedicated soda drinkers may not like these machines because the soda doesn't taste fresh. The good news is, there's a way to fix that.

Since all of the flavors are directed through the same spout, some soda-lovers claim residue from previous drinks muddles the flavor of the next pour. This has been the topic of subreddit discussion. "Can't they figure out a way to make it so you don't taste other flavors, even if you just choose regular Coke?" was a valid point made by u/BakedWoodPie. Fortunately, the solution to this is fairly simple. Every Coke Freestyle machine includes water as an option. To ensure your beverage tastes crisp and fresh, simply choose the water option and let it run for a few seconds before starting to fill your cup. This eliminates any residue that may remain from previous use.