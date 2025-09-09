How To Make Any Coke Freestyle Drink Taste Fresher And Better
While Five Guys was the first chain to use Coke Freestyle machines in 2011, they've since taken the soda fountain world by storm. Coke Freestyle machines are now popular in other fast food restaurants , and they're also found in convenience stores and pizzerias. More than 50,000 of them are scattered throughout North America today. Plus, Coke Freestyle machines have been touch-free since late 2020. These space-age style soda dispensers help reduce the spread of microbes, offer a large variety of sodas to choose from, and the ability to mix and match them to our heart's content — but there is a downside. Some dedicated soda drinkers may not like these machines because the soda doesn't taste fresh. The good news is, there's a way to fix that.
Since all of the flavors are directed through the same spout, some soda-lovers claim residue from previous drinks muddles the flavor of the next pour. This has been the topic of subreddit discussion. "Can't they figure out a way to make it so you don't taste other flavors, even if you just choose regular Coke?" was a valid point made by u/BakedWoodPie. Fortunately, the solution to this is fairly simple. Every Coke Freestyle machine includes water as an option. To ensure your beverage tastes crisp and fresh, simply choose the water option and let it run for a few seconds before starting to fill your cup. This eliminates any residue that may remain from previous use.
Use the water hack to ensure a crisp, fresh soda every time
Letting the water run before you pour your soda definitely helps it taste cleaner, but it's not a perfect solution. Even a frequently maintained Coke Freestyle unit will quickly build up residue if it's used by a lot of people in a short span of time. If this is the case, it might be worth it to let the water run for a bit longer, just to give yourself the best chance of keeping the taste of Fanta Fruit Punch out of your classic Sprite. This hack is also worthwhile if your local fast food eatery has a Pepsi Spire, the lesser-known answer to Coke Freestyle. While not quite as popular, Pepsi Spire still has the same advantages and disadvantages as the more familiar Freestyle units.
If water doesn't improve the taste, you can try gently blowing bubbles after a pour to better mix the syrup and carbonated water. You can also try removing your cup before the stream stops to prevent catching final drips of clear carbonated water that will dilute the flavor.