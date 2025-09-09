The Common American Kitchen Appliance You Rarely See In Other Countries

You know that odd little device beneath your kitchen sink — the one that obliterates leftover food? It's an appliance many Americans take for granted — but outside of the country, a lot of people don't even know it exists. Some might wonder whether it's a miniature blender or maybe a futuristic compost bin.

This gizmo is the garbage disposal — also called a food waste disposer, garburator, or in-sink macerator — which shreds food scraps into tiny bits (around 2 millimeters or smaller) and flushes them into the plumbing system. In 1927, John Hammes invented the garbage disposal in Wisconsin. Hammes patented it in 1935, and his company, InSinkErator, brought the garbage disposal to market in the late 1930s. The garbage disposal really took off post-World War II, during the suburban building boom. There are some things you should never put down the drain, even with a garbage disposal, but their general convenience has kept them popular with Americans. Today, about half of U.S. households have one, with Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K. starting to look in their direction. Still, garbage disposals have not been swept up as a popular method for disposing of food waste in other parts of the world.

Why are they so rare outside the U.S.? There are a few reasons. Many countries have rules or cultural practices that discourage sending food waste down the drain — often to prevent sewage overload, fatbergs (massive globs of congealed fat and waste), and extra strain on treatment plants.