The One Fast Food Trend Reddit Has Had Enough Of

While it might make you feel in-the-know, don't be surprised if asking for secret menu items gets you a side-eye these days. Whether it's "animal style" everything at In-N-Out or Starbucks' butterbeer Frappuccino, the growing list of secret menu hacks you need to know is suffering from the law of diminishing returns. If you frequent Reddit food subs, you're bound to see users disparaging the increased ubiquity of secret menus.

On one AskReddit forum, a user asked the community to share food trends that they want to disappear. Among the top answers was menu hacks and secret menus, with u/Junior-Lobster3377 stating, "It's not a secret menu item, you just bought like three different things and put them together and called it a secret menu item." Besides, secret menus aren't even secret anymore, as noted by u/furthestpoint, "When there is a section on the menu called 'secret' or 'off' menu, someone's lost the plot in a big way." This was perhaps a jab at the "Not So Secret Menu" listed on In-N-Out's website.

These days, secret menus are seen less like clever insider knowledge and more like corporate branding. In a r/innout subreddit post about In-N-Out's secret menu, u/Brando43770 commented, "Yup, it's part of the branding and marketing of the company. [To] make people feel like they know more than others."