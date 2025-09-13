Free Up Drawer Space With Martha Stewart's Towel Folding Hack

If your drawers are bursting at the seams and you're desperate for a little drawer-taming magic, you might be surprised at how a simple fold can transform chaos into calm. You won't believe how adjusting the way you fold towels can become the hero of your organization woes (and save space in a tiny kitchen) with just a few strategic moves. Ask Martha Stewart — she swears by this towel folding hack!

The secret, which the lifestyle guru revealed during a segment on the "Oprah Winfrey Show," starts by laying your towel flat and smoothing out those wrinkles. Fold it lengthwise, bringing the long edges toward each other. Then, fold it lengthwise a second time. Finally, fold the elongated rectangle into thirds. The result is a neat, compact rectangle that stacks beautifully without taking up unnecessary space. This method works for all kinds of towels, including kitchen and bath. Stewart suggests storing the towels with the folded side facing up.

This clever technique isn't just tidy — it's flexible. Depending on the towel's size and the depth of your drawer, you can adjust the fold for a flatter fit. For instance, rather than folding it into thirds, you can bring the long ends together and then fold the towel in half. It's a subtle trick, but it can make your drawers (or pantry, if that's where you keep your towels) look professionally organized and oh-so-satisfying to open.