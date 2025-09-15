This Old-Fashioned Southern Cake Is Faith Hill's Go-To Dessert
You might know singer Faith Hill for her classic hits like "Breathe" and "This Kiss," but if you're a true foodie, there's another fun fact you might want to dig into. Rumor has it that Hill's favorite cake to bake isn't something fancy, but rather, a Southern classic that has been a staple for decades. Haven't guessed it? Hill is all about a home-baked Coca-Cola cake.
Hill's husband, Tim McGraw, has said that Hill's go-to dessert to bake for him is an old-fashioned Coca-Cola cake. According to the Grammy-nominated country singer in an interview with ET Canada (via Today), this cake is typically the conclusion of Hill's family-style Southern feast, which consists of dishes like pork chops and collard greens. As you might guess, the cake contains Coca-Cola. The soda gives it a unique flavor, and it's not incredibly difficult to make. Coca-Cola cake has been popular in the Southern United States since the 1950s, and is a welcome addition to a casual dinner party or cookout.
How to make a Coca-Cola cake
If you've never made this cake, try this Cocoa Coca-Cola cake recipe that's ready in just under an hour. The recipe, developed by Catherine Brookes, uses an easy, made-from-scratch cake, but you can also make it with a boxed chocolate cake to simplify it even more. Either way, you'll need some Coca-Cola to make it happen. Cola gives the cake flavor, while the carbonation acts as a leavening agent similar to baking soda, giving an airy texture to every bite. You can also add soda to the icing for a double dose of Coca-Cola — that's how Hill's version is made.
Hill and McGraw aren't the only famous admirers of Coca-Cola cake. Famed TV chef and cookbook author Ina Garten also said she's a fan of the cake after Hill shared her personal recipe for it on an episode of Garten's podcast, "Be My Guest." When you think about it, a cake that combines the classic flavors of chocolate and Coca-Cola isn't actually a mismatched pairing at all, and this dessert is certainly worth a try. Other celebrities are known for their love of retro cakes as well. Michelle Obama's favorite cake is an eye-catching treat that features a delectable cream cheese frosting.