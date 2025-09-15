This Old-Fashioned Southern Cake Is Faith Hill's Go-To Dessert

You might know singer Faith Hill for her classic hits like "Breathe" and "This Kiss," but if you're a true foodie, there's another fun fact you might want to dig into. Rumor has it that Hill's favorite cake to bake isn't something fancy, but rather, a Southern classic that has been a staple for decades. Haven't guessed it? Hill is all about a home-baked Coca-Cola cake.

Hill's husband, Tim McGraw, has said that Hill's go-to dessert to bake for him is an old-fashioned Coca-Cola cake. According to the Grammy-nominated country singer in an interview with ET Canada (via Today), this cake is typically the conclusion of Hill's family-style Southern feast, which consists of dishes like pork chops and collard greens. As you might guess, the cake contains Coca-Cola. The soda gives it a unique flavor, and it's not incredibly difficult to make. Coca-Cola cake has been popular in the Southern United States since the 1950s, and is a welcome addition to a casual dinner party or cookout.