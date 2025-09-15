This Route 66 Diner Was Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives For Its Legendary Fried Chicken

Nat King Cole may have said it best when he sang, "Get your kicks on Route 66." To this day, open-air adventurers and foodies alike embark on the famous highway when they hear the call of the wild. Guy Fieri is one such sojourner who set out on a quest to find the country's best fried chicken on his Food Network series, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." In Season 5, Episode 9 (Return to Route 66), Fieri's pursuit of crispy chicken steered him along the historic roadway to Dell Rhea's Chicken Basket in Willowbrook, Illinois. It would seem that Fieri couldn't get enough of Dell Rhea's savory sensations, since he returned in Season 28, Episode 12 (All-American All-Stars).

The historically celebrated restaurant, known for and named after its poultry, makes 2,000 pounds of chicken each week. The fried chicken is brined in salt overnight, before being dredged in enriched flour, milk, and breadcrumbs. Although the chefs won't share the temperature at which the chicken sizzles in grease, they will give away that it is cooked for 20 to 25 minutes.

"Our birds are special!" Manager Bill G. wrote on Yelp, explaining that, "Dell Rhea's Chicken Basket fries in trans-fat and cholesterol-free soy bean shortening. The birds are cage-free, non-GMO, antibiotic and hormone-free. We only use USDA Grade-A birds that are fresh and never frozen ... It's this kind of quality that sets Dell Rhea's apart from the rest!" The tried-and-true preparation partnered with high-quality ingredients has brought customers to Dell Rhea's Chicken Basket for over 80 years. That's longer than Colonel Sanders' KFC chicken franchise.