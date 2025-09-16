Why Fruit Often Comes With A High Price Tag In Japan

Japan is famous for its fruits — and how costly those fruits can be. To those unfamiliar, fruits in Japan can seem unreasonably expensive, in some cases equalling or even exceeding what one would dish out for a meal at a fancy restaurant. There are several reasons why fruits in Japan have a high price tag, and these include their cultural significance, as well as their superior quality, and the nation's high farming standards.

In Japanese culture, fruits are viewed more as high-end gifts rather than everyday produce or nutritious snacks. It's common for guests to carry fruits as "temiyage" (gifts given to the host when invited to their house), or for travelers to bring them back as "omiyage" (souvenirs from visiting another place). They are presented as tokens of gratitude, thoughtfully picked, and presented to make a good impression, and even wrapped up and gifted during the holiday seasons.

Regardless of the occasion, fruits are deemed one of the most appropriate gifts in Japan. One reason for this is the practicality of it. Fruits are a gift that can be consumed without the worry about them sitting in a corner in someone's house and occupying unnecessary space. Plus, gifting fresh, in-season fruits is emblematic of the cultural significance that Japan places on the changing of its seasons. Furthermore, fruit giving is a time-honored Japanese practice. It has been around since the 14th century and was popular even among samurai.