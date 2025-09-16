What Happened To Campbell's Canned Pepper Pot Soup?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Campbell's Pepper Pot soup may now be out of production, but when it was around, Andy Warhol was a fan. The artist painted his infamous Campbell's Soup Can artwork in 1962, and the Pepper Pot can was part of that collection. Campbell's established its canned condensed soup in 1899. Pepper Pot was one of the brand's original canned soups. It stayed on the shelf for over a century until 2010, when it became just another discontinued canned food from a past era. The product declined in popularity, possibly due to not fitting into the evolving tastes of today's consumers. Another possible reason for its discontinuation may have been due to beef tripe being used as an ingredient, which doesn't appeal to many soup eaters anymore.

In addition to the aforementioned beef tripe, which is a part of the cow's stomach lining that is edible, Campbell's Pepper Pot soup contained jalapeño peppers, red pepper flakes, carrots, onions, potatoes, tomato paste, and beef broth. The spicy stew's origins can be traced back to West Africa and the Caribbean islands, before being brought to the United States. Pepper pot soup became a Philadelphia street food staple, sold in the 1800s by African American women.