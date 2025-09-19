The Right Way To Eat Salad At Restaurants In France

If you're planning a trip to France, you might want to prepare by brushing up on some common words and phrases ("Bonjour," "s'il vous plaît," and "merci beaucoup" are a good place to start). Yet beyond verbal politesse, you should also be aware of your table manners. Different cultures have varying standards for dining etiquette, and when it comes to dining out at a French restaurant, there's more to know than just keeping your elbows off the table.

Let's start with salads, which in France, actually aren't a starter at all. In American dining, you'll usually chow down on greens before your entrée, but in France, that spring mix is traditionally served after the main course. It's considered a palate cleanser of sorts, meant to freshen up your taste buds after you've eaten that plate of escargot or coq au vin, and get them ready for the cheese and dessert course.

Once you do receive the salad, you'll want to be mindful of how you eat it. Step one: Ditch the knife. There should be no cutting involved when consuming your leafy spread, and doing so might be seen as a slight to the chef — a subtle suggestion that they didn't prepare it correctly. This rule is said to date back to an era when the silver knives used by the bourgeoisie would oxidize when met with vinegar, so it was considered rude to ruin your host's silverware by sawing into your salad.