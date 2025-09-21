The State That's Led The US In Apple Production Since The 1920s
In the summer of 2020, a 194-year-old apple tree in Vancouver, Washington, died. Given the tumultuous nature of the year, it's no wonder this story slipped under the radar; yet, the tale is captivating. Dubbed "the Old Apple Tree," the tree allegedly sprouted from seeds gifted to Royal Navy Lieutenant Aemilius Simpson at a London dinner party. The Old Apple Tree helped kickstart apple production in the Evergreen State, which has been the nation's leading apple producer since the 1920s.
Over 60% of the nation's apple harvest comes from Washington, a state that tends to produce bigger, brighter, and more flavorful fruit. The reason apples taste so good lies in a dramatic diurnal shift, the large swing between daytime and nighttime temperatures. Apple production is a delicate balance. The fruit needs enough sunlight to build sugar and garner that sweet flavor, but too much sun causes over-ripening and a mushy texture. Washington's large variation between daytime and nighttime temperatures creates a sunshine sweet spot that helps the fruit develop both sweetness and acidity.
It's not just apples that thrive in Washington, either. The state's unique climate is ideal for fruit growth in general. The Evergreen State also leads the U.S. in cherry, blueberry, and raspberry production.
A brief history of Washington apples
Pilgrims are the reason apples are in America, as they brought saplings to Massachusetts in 1620. The precise origins of Washington apples, however, are murky. The story of the Old Apple Tree is shrouded in myth. Some accounts allege a woman infatuated with Lieutenant Aemilius Simpson slipped the seeds into his pocket during a dinner party, while others claim Simpson pocketed the seeds himself. Regardless of how he obtained the seeds, they were planted sometime between 1825 and 1828. By the 1840s, small-scale orchards for home and local needs began popping up.
Early irrigation projects helped the apple trade grow, with tiny ditch operations evolving into more sophisticated systems. The ability to control the amount of water trees received made Washington's dry climate and cold nights an incredible benefit, providing trees with the precise conditions needed to thrive. The growth of the railroad allowed Washington's apples to make their mark across the country. Today, many popular types of apples are produced in the state.
Apples remain intrinsic to Washington culture. Since 1984, there has been a public festival in Vancouver honoring the Old Apple Tree, which may have ensured that the tree's ancestors live on. When the tree was still alive, attendees were gifted cuttings from it to plant in their own backyards. Scientists have also done their part, tending to new shoots stemming from the tree's original root system and allowing these descendants to grow in its place.