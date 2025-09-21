The State That's Led The US In Apple Production Since The 1920s

In the summer of 2020, a 194-year-old apple tree in Vancouver, Washington, died. Given the tumultuous nature of the year, it's no wonder this story slipped under the radar; yet, the tale is captivating. Dubbed "the Old Apple Tree," the tree allegedly sprouted from seeds gifted to Royal Navy Lieutenant Aemilius Simpson at a London dinner party. The Old Apple Tree helped kickstart apple production in the Evergreen State, which has been the nation's leading apple producer since the 1920s.

Over 60% of the nation's apple harvest comes from Washington, a state that tends to produce bigger, brighter, and more flavorful fruit. The reason apples taste so good lies in a dramatic diurnal shift, the large swing between daytime and nighttime temperatures. Apple production is a delicate balance. The fruit needs enough sunlight to build sugar and garner that sweet flavor, but too much sun causes over-ripening and a mushy texture. Washington's large variation between daytime and nighttime temperatures creates a sunshine sweet spot that helps the fruit develop both sweetness and acidity.

It's not just apples that thrive in Washington, either. The state's unique climate is ideal for fruit growth in general. The Evergreen State also leads the U.S. in cherry, blueberry, and raspberry production.