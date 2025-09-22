The Best Oven Temperature To Keep Food Warm Before Serving

There are good reasons not to let a casserole or steak get cold before serving them, and they go beyond not wanting to ruin the meal. You also want to prevent the dish from entering what food safety folks call the danger zone — a span of temperatures that are ideal for bacteria to multiply. So when you're using an oven to keep a roast or veggies warm, it's important to account for this concern.

According to the USDA, hot foods should generally be held at a temperature above 140 degrees Fahrenheit to slow bacterial growth. If your oven has a "keep warm" setting, it's often designed to hover somewhere between 170 and 200 degrees Fahrenheit. In a situation where your food is only going to sit for around 15 to 20 minutes, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln suggests setting the temp at 200 to 250 degrees. Keep in mind that when the dish in question is a steak or other animal-protein, you should always use a meat thermometer to ensure it was cooked properly and stayed out of the danger zone while sitting.