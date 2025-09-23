This Nostalgic '70s Restaurant With Iconic Mason Jars Is Down To Just 5 Spots
The 1970s may very well have been the heyday of American chain restaurants, but even some of the most popular institutions from that era couldn't stand up to the test of time. From Beefsteak Charlie's to Winky's to Chicken George, a slew of old-school chains that were practically ubiquitous back in the '70s have since disappeared. Down in Florida. however, one nostalgic name has managed to hold on into the 2020s.
PoFolks, a family-friendly dining chain that touts "hearty, homestyle cooking," was founded in Anderson, South Carolina in 1975. It soon became a hit for its lineup of Southern-twanged comfort food, served with a side of hushpuppies, biscuits, and, of course, sweet tea in what would become its signature mason jar glasses. It sold franchises across the country, and by 1984, had expanded to more than 100 locations across 17 states.
It had become so successful, in fact, that a number of celebrities bought into the brand. In 1983, country singer Bill Anderson (whose 1961 single "Po' Folks" the restaurant was named after) purchased franchise rights with fellow entertainer Conway Twitty to build an outpost in Oklahoma City. A year later, actor Burt Reynolds joined music producer Buddy Killen in investing in 30 PoFolks eateries across Louisiana, Texas, and Florida.
Despite its star-studded investor list, however, the chain began going downhill, and in 1988 it officially filed for bankruptcy. Most of its franchise locations were sold off, and today, only five PoFolks remain — all in the state of Florida.
What was behind PoFolks' decline?
So, how did PoFolks, with all its popularity and headline-making celebrity investors, end up sputtering out so soon? A 1996 Washington Post story chronicling the money problems of Burt Reynolds holds some clues. Buddy Killen, the actor's partner in the PoFolks investment, bemoaned "the comedy of errors" that caused their investment in the chain to unravel. "The service was bad, the quality of food was not holding up. We weren't getting advertising like we were supposed to from the [parent] corporation. Everything that could go wrong went wrong," he said.
From a business point of view, the company was also fighting against some major issues. Among them was market saturation. PoFolks sold fried chicken, putting it in competition with chains like KFC, which was already one of the largest fast food brands on the planet by 1986. Another problem was thin capitalization (a situation where a company's debt outweighs its equity). Plus PoFolks unsuccessfully attempted to include breakfast items on the menu.
Though you have a lot less opportunities to pop into a PoFolks eatery these days, you can find its five remaining outposts in St. Petersburg, Lynn Haven, Panama City, Pensacola, and Niceville the next time you're in the Sunshine State. Between their retro decor, throwback menus, and decidedly no-frills internet presence, any one of PoFolks' remaining locations is sure to bring the nostalgia. Unfortunately, the chain no longer serves its sips in those iconic mason jars that really amplified its homey vibe, but it has maintained its decades-old tradition of serving up stick-to-your-ribs Southern staples, from fried chicken and catfish to steaks, pork chops, and, of course, shrimp po' boy sandwiches.