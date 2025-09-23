This Nostalgic '70s Restaurant With Iconic Mason Jars Is Down To Just 5 Spots

The 1970s may very well have been the heyday of American chain restaurants, but even some of the most popular institutions from that era couldn't stand up to the test of time. From Beefsteak Charlie's to Winky's to Chicken George, a slew of old-school chains that were practically ubiquitous back in the '70s have since disappeared. Down in Florida. however, one nostalgic name has managed to hold on into the 2020s.

PoFolks, a family-friendly dining chain that touts "hearty, homestyle cooking," was founded in Anderson, South Carolina in 1975. It soon became a hit for its lineup of Southern-twanged comfort food, served with a side of hushpuppies, biscuits, and, of course, sweet tea in what would become its signature mason jar glasses. It sold franchises across the country, and by 1984, had expanded to more than 100 locations across 17 states.

It had become so successful, in fact, that a number of celebrities bought into the brand. In 1983, country singer Bill Anderson (whose 1961 single "Po' Folks" the restaurant was named after) purchased franchise rights with fellow entertainer Conway Twitty to build an outpost in Oklahoma City. A year later, actor Burt Reynolds joined music producer Buddy Killen in investing in 30 PoFolks eateries across Louisiana, Texas, and Florida.

Despite its star-studded investor list, however, the chain began going downhill, and in 1988 it officially filed for bankruptcy. Most of its franchise locations were sold off, and today, only five PoFolks remain — all in the state of Florida.