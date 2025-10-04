The Ingredient That Turns Cool Whip Into Cake-Ready Frosting

You might already use Cool Whip right out of the container on certain desserts like strawberry short cake. The fluffy, sweet, and spreadable ingredient could be a good alternative to your go-to frosting, but there's a secret weapon that can transform it into an even better option. All it takes is to add a little cream of tartar to Cool Whip before putting it on a cake.

Cream of tartar's ability to transform Cool Whip comes from the powder's main ingredient: tartaric acid. It acts as a stabilizer in aerated foods like whipped cream, helping to keep air bubbles in place while creating a thicker product. This enables Cool Whip to spread more easily and hold its shape. Otherwise, the dollops of Cool Whip might start to fall off the dessert. This is even more important if you plan to frost the cake well ahead of serving the dessert. Even with this extra step, using the Cool Whip concoction is much quicker than making your frosting completely from scratch.