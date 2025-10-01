Why This Superfruit Could Be Florida's Next Major Crop

Growing abundantly in the backyards of tropical homes and on Caribbean islands is a small, bright red fruit that packs a powerful flavor punch and vitamin load. The Barbados cherry, most commonly known as acerola, is native to the Caribbean as well as Central and South America, where this tiny fruit has long been a part of tropical diets. But now, its time in the United States' spotlight may just be beginning. Florida farmers looking to grow more nutrient-dense and resilient crops are starting to eye the Barbados cherry as one viable option.

Florida's warm, humid climate supports a cornucopia of fresh produce. All types of citrus and tropical fruits like pineapple, coconut, and papaya thrive here — it's also a perfect match for the acerola cherry. In the United States, this fruit is typically not commercially grown, but the cherries have gained traction among small growers and specialty markets.

One of the Sunshine State's more profitable crops is Valencia oranges. Unfortunately, Florida's citrus orchards are currently at risk due to a bacterial disease called citrus greening. This rapidly spreading condition can cause widespread devastation among lucrative plants and pose serious issues for farmers' livelihoods. A large percentage of the oranges grown in Florida are used for juice. So investing in an underutilized crop like the acerola, which can be used to make a tasty juice, could help diversify some of the crops while creating more sources of revenue.