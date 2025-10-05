The '80s California Fast Food Chain That Tried To Make A Comeback

If you grew up in SoCal during the 1970s and 1980s, you probably remember a cheap that did tacos and burgers. It wasn't a major Mexican fast food chain like Taco Bell — it was a much more local favorite known as Naugles Tacos & Burgers.

Dick Naugle opened the first shop in Riverside in 1970, and over the next couple of decades, the business grew into a Southwestern fast food staple with items like Taco burgers and a the chain's green sauce. A series of corporate dealings led to a merger with Del Taco in 1988 and a buyout of both companies in 1990. Del Taco gradually converted or closed Naugles outlets — by the mid-1990s the latter chain had largely vanished.

The disappearance wasn't a dramatic culinary flop so much as corporate consolidation. Del Taco left the Naugles name unused in connection with restaurant services for many years. Under trademark law that long period of dormancy created an opening: If a mark isn't used in commerce, it can be cancelled for abandonment, and that technicality would later become the basis of Naugles' comeback story.