Here's Where To Find The Biggest Oktoberfest Celebration In The US

If you're a beer lover, you've probably fantasized about sipping out a stein and imbibing a vast quantity of German ale at Oktoberfest. Airfare and international travel can certainly be a barrier to actualizing this dream, but there is a short-term solution stateside. Even though it still might require a domestic flight, the largest Oktoberfest in the United States takes place in Cincinnati, Ohio.

As one of the best beer festivals in the country, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati drew over 800,000 visitors in 2024. It takes over two riverfront parks, Sawyer Point and Yeatman's Cove, with a sprawling beer garden design. The festival is typically held over three days in late September (this year it was September 18-21), before the official Oktoberfest ends in Germany, which runs from mid-September to the first Sunday of October.

First launched in 1976, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is connected to the city's original German immigrants and brewing history. Beer brewing was once one of Cincinnati's largest industries, and in the 1830s, an influx of German immigrants brought their brewing techniques to the city. Entrance to the event is free and open to the public; the beer, of course, is a huge draw, but you should also come with a big appetite for traditional German foods like bratwurst and pretzels. The event is not all about the alcohol — it positions itself as a family-friendly event, too, with dressed up dachshund races, live music, and a dedicated family day with special activities on Sunday.