Here's Where To Find The Biggest Oktoberfest Celebration In The US
If you're a beer lover, you've probably fantasized about sipping out a stein and imbibing a vast quantity of German ale at Oktoberfest. Airfare and international travel can certainly be a barrier to actualizing this dream, but there is a short-term solution stateside. Even though it still might require a domestic flight, the largest Oktoberfest in the United States takes place in Cincinnati, Ohio.
As one of the best beer festivals in the country, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati drew over 800,000 visitors in 2024. It takes over two riverfront parks, Sawyer Point and Yeatman's Cove, with a sprawling beer garden design. The festival is typically held over three days in late September (this year it was September 18-21), before the official Oktoberfest ends in Germany, which runs from mid-September to the first Sunday of October.
First launched in 1976, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is connected to the city's original German immigrants and brewing history. Beer brewing was once one of Cincinnati's largest industries, and in the 1830s, an influx of German immigrants brought their brewing techniques to the city. Entrance to the event is free and open to the public; the beer, of course, is a huge draw, but you should also come with a big appetite for traditional German foods like bratwurst and pretzels. The event is not all about the alcohol — it positions itself as a family-friendly event, too, with dressed up dachshund races, live music, and a dedicated family day with special activities on Sunday.
What to expect at Oktoberfest Zinzinatti
The main attraction at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, which you would likely find at Oktoberfest in Germany, is a massive 300-foot tent that has the capacity to hold over a thousand people. This beer hall boasts almost twenty different vendors, so you can fill steins with beer from German breweries like König, Spaten, and Köstritzer. While the festival attendance is massive, it's not likely that attendees will be able to consume the same quantity of beer as at Oktoberfest in Germany — which is estimated to be 1.98 million gallons.
You can expect the iconic Oktoberfest fare to pair with your pilsners and dunkels; think massive pretzels, bratwurst, schnitzels, and currywurst, all paired with generous piles of potato and kraut. But be open-minded to sweets too, like pumpkin strudels, German chocolate funnel cakes, and cream puffs.
The entertainment offered is a wide and varied mix, with normally around 30 performances over the course of the weekend. There are German culture-inspired performances and music — in 2025, there were polka dancers and bands with names such as The Bavarians. Two events to keep an eye out for on the schedule are the Stein Hoisting Competition and World's Largest Chicken Dance!