Can You Really Buy Costco Liquor Without A Membership?

It seems like anyone who's ever set foot inside a Costco quickly becomes obsessed with the place — and it's really no wonder why. Due to some savvy business choices, Costco is able to offer high-quality groceries, home essentials, and even certain luxuries for less money than the competition. The Kirkland Signature label is also the reason Costco's liquor is so cheap. Costco is able to purchase various spirits directly from the producers and sell them under its store brand, reducing stocking costs and passing the savings to the consumer.

Another of the untold truths about Costco's wine and liquor is that lower overhead and markup also allows Costco to slap the Kirkland Signature label onto some fairly premium products from famous wineries and distilleries, worldwide. Knowing this, it may be worth your while to do a little sleuthing into where your favorite wines and spirits are produced to see if they also fly under the Kirkland Signature flag to give your wallet a bit of a break.

The best news is that you may not even need a Costco membership to enjoy premium booze at an affordable price. While there are a few states that don't allow alcohol at Costco stores, and several others that are completely devoid of Costco locations, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Texas, and Vermont don't require a membership to stock your bar.