For Rich, Flavorful Mashed Potatoes, Mash Them Like The Irish Do
Sure, simple mashed potatoes with little more than the spuds, salt, black pepper, and plenty of butter can be outrageously delicious. Then again, adding a few mix-ins can make this beloved side even more flavorful. Over in Ireland, a traditional version of mashed potatoes incorporates fresh herbs and other ingredients that take the dish to the next level, and give it a whole new name. We are referring to colcannon, an Irish take on the typical mashed potatoes you're used to eating in the United States.
What sets colcannon apart from regular mashed potatoes (and can be easily done at home) is all about the greens. The dish hinges on leafy greens like cabbage, chard, or kale. Colcannon also traditionally includes scallions, butter, and cream to make it creamy and savory like the mashed potatoes you know and love. It makes sense that the Irish have a way to dress up regular mashed potatoes, considering the country's long history with spuds and how central the ingredient is to its cuisine. Mustard powder, bacon, or shredded cheese are optional ingredients used in customized versions of the carby dish.
How to turn mashed potatoes into home-cooked colcannon
Are you craving this throwback Irish dish now? Luckily, we have you covered with an easy colcannon recipe that's ready in about 40 minutes. This recipe uses diced cabbage and scallions, but also steps it up with fresh garlic. For four servings, you'll need five medium Yukon Gold or Russet potatoes and at least 6 tablespoons of butter. To infuse the potatoes with the greens that make colcannon stand out, cook the cabbage, scallions, and garlic in butter and milk before combining them with the potatoes. Mash the entire mixture before serving.
There are ways to elevate your colcannon even further. Our recipe uses two cloves of garlic, but to give the dish a deeper flavor and touch of umami, you can use roasted garlic cloves instead. If you don't have (or like) cabbage, try sautéed kale or collard greens for a verdant pop with a slightly different flavor. Some recipes call for cheese, so feel free to amp things up with sharp cheddar or freshly grated Parmesan. To turn your meal into a feast, pair colcannon with one or more of these other iconic Irish foods you need to try, such as Dexter beef or seafood chowder.