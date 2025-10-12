For Rich, Flavorful Mashed Potatoes, Mash Them Like The Irish Do

Sure, simple mashed potatoes with little more than the spuds, salt, black pepper, and plenty of butter can be outrageously delicious. Then again, adding a few mix-ins can make this beloved side even more flavorful. Over in Ireland, a traditional version of mashed potatoes incorporates fresh herbs and other ingredients that take the dish to the next level, and give it a whole new name. We are referring to colcannon, an Irish take on the typical mashed potatoes you're used to eating in the United States.

What sets colcannon apart from regular mashed potatoes (and can be easily done at home) is all about the greens. The dish hinges on leafy greens like cabbage, chard, or kale. Colcannon also traditionally includes scallions, butter, and cream to make it creamy and savory like the mashed potatoes you know and love. It makes sense that the Irish have a way to dress up regular mashed potatoes, considering the country's long history with spuds and how central the ingredient is to its cuisine. Mustard powder, bacon, or shredded cheese are optional ingredients used in customized versions of the carby dish.