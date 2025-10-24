The British Secret To Ultra-Crispy Roasted Potatoes
Roasted potatoes are best when crispy, and there are some steps you can't skip when roasting them, especially if you want to obtain that ultimate crunch factor. There's also one crucial tip you can borrow from British cuisine. You might think of fish and chips or black pudding when someone mentions foods eaten in the United Kingdom, but the region's roasted potatoes also stand out. The trick to getting superbly crispy roasted potatoes like the Brits enjoy is to parboil them first.
When you parboil potatoes, the salty, boiling water helps break down their exterior, which allows the skin of the potatoes to crisp up more in the oven. At the same time, parboiling the potatoes impacts the inside, so the spuds are fully cooked and soft in every bite. That means when the potatoes come out of the oven, the outside will be crispy (but not overcooked), while the inside takes on a light texture, similar to a baked potato. Now, you understand why the best roasted potatoes you may ever eat might be right across the pond in England.
How to parboil and roast potatoes like the British do
Parboiling potatoes isn't difficult, and the extra step will surely pay off in the end. To get started, slice the potatoes to your desired size. Meanwhile, set a pot of water on the stove, liberally add salt, then bring it to a roiling boil. Toss in the potatoes and allow the water to return to a boil. When the water starts to boil, reduce it to a simmer and continue to cook the potatoes for 5 to 10 minutes. You'll know they're done when you can easily insert a paring knife or toothpick into the center. Salted water is key to parboiling, but some suggest using alkaline water to help break down the exterior of the potatoes for even crispier results.
It's also important to get the roasting step right. The recommended oven temperature is around 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Be sure to coat the potatoes in a neutral oil or a more flavorful fat, like duck fat. Now, it's time to roast. Depending on the size of the potatoes, 30 to 40 minutes should be enough time. You can try the parboiling method with our roasted potatoes recipe or Jamie Oliver's roast potatoes to elevate the crispiness in either dish. Enjoy these potatoes on their own or as a side to one of the British foods you need to try before you die, like toad in the hole.