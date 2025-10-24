The British Secret To Ultra-Crispy Roasted Potatoes

Roasted potatoes are best when crispy, and there are some steps you can't skip when roasting them, especially if you want to obtain that ultimate crunch factor. There's also one crucial tip you can borrow from British cuisine. You might think of fish and chips or black pudding when someone mentions foods eaten in the United Kingdom, but the region's roasted potatoes also stand out. The trick to getting superbly crispy roasted potatoes like the Brits enjoy is to parboil them first.

When you parboil potatoes, the salty, boiling water helps break down their exterior, which allows the skin of the potatoes to crisp up more in the oven. At the same time, parboiling the potatoes impacts the inside, so the spuds are fully cooked and soft in every bite. That means when the potatoes come out of the oven, the outside will be crispy (but not overcooked), while the inside takes on a light texture, similar to a baked potato. Now, you understand why the best roasted potatoes you may ever eat might be right across the pond in England.